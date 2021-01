State Employment Service Channels UAH 3.4 Billion To Support Business During Quarantine Period In 2020

The State Employment Service channeled UAH 3.4 billion to support businesses during the quarantine period in 2020.

The press service of the State Employment Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During 2020, two government projects were implemented regarding financial support for businesses during the quarantine period.

So, starting from April 2020, there was a partial unemployment assistance program for small or medium-sized businesses and individual entrepreneurs who are insured persons.

The state has paid UAH 2.8 billion within the framework of this project.

From December 12 to the end of 2020, another program was in force - a one-time financial assistance to business entities for making payments to employees for the period of restrictive anti-epidemic measures.

The state paid out UAH 646.6 million within the framework of the second project.

The statement notes that thanks to the assistance received, employers managed to save more than 500,000 jobs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pension Fund paid UAH 8,000 in one-time financial assistance to 456,000 out of 480,000 individuals-entrepreneurs who submitted applications.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources