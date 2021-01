Ukraine has resumed import of electricity from Belarus.

This is evidenced by operational data on the website of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Monday, January 4, 150 MWh of electricity was imported from Belarus to the United Energy System (UES) of Ukraine.

In turn, there was no import from Russia.

Also on Monday, 30 MWh of electricity was imported from Slovakia to the Burshtyn Energy Island.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities has deprived itself of the opportunity to restrict the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus from January 1, 2021.

The Burshtyn Energy Island is a dedicated part of the United Energy System (UES) of Ukraine, formed by Burshtynska TPP, Kaluska TPP and Tereblia-Rikska HPP and adjacent electrical networks, to a greater extent integrated into the European energy system.

