The National Police announces that they have received new information about potential customers for the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

The press service of the authority said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In December 2020, the investigation of the National Police received, with the help of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, certain information of interest in the investigation of the explosion of journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016. Documents and audio recordings, the last of which are dated 2012, have already arrived at the disposal of the investigation and are of interest from the point in terms of establishing the customers of the crime," the statement reads.

It is noted that unidentified persons are discussing the issue of Sheremet's murder on the published records.

In particular, the option of poisoning with the use of toxic substances was noted, as well as explosion.

"At the moment, the investigation of the National Police has received permission to conduct investigative actions in one of the European countries. Besides, the person in charge of the transmitted information was invited to carry out the necessary investigative actions," the statement reads.

Earlier, the EUobserver edition published the recordings of the conversations of the head of the State Security Committee of Belarus in 2008-2012 Vadim Zaitsev, which testify to the planning of various crimes and may be associated with Aleksandr Lukashenko.

"We need to work on Sheremet... Let's make a plant and so on, so that this rat does not collect any arms or legs at all. Everything should be like a natural way, but this does not affect the consciousness of people that way," Zaitsev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, 2016, a famous journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in the center of Kyiv.

The car belonged to Aliona Prytula, co-founder of the Ukrainska Pravda publication, but she was not in the car.

According to police, an explosive device went off.

Sheremet was born in Minsk, until 1997 he lived and worked in Belarus, then in Russia.

The last five years he lived in Kyiv, cooperated with Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Vesti.

At the moment, three people are suspected of Sheremet's death - doctor Yuliya Kuzmenko, musician Andrii Antonenko and military nurse Yana Duhar.

