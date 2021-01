Application Of Zero Duty On Wine Import From EU Entered Into Force

Ukraine has begun to apply a zero import duty rate for wines from the European Union.

This is evidenced by the document on the levels of import duty rates in Ukraine, published on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, with the start of 2021, a 5-year transition period has expired since the commencement of a deep and comprehensive free trade zone between Ukraine and the EU (January 2016), after which Ukraine is obliged to establish a zero duty on wine imports from the EU.

Up to this point, the basic import duty rate was EUR 0.3-0.4 per liter, depending on the type of wine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Corporation for Viticulture and Wine Industry Ukrvinprom announced that at the moment there is a transitional period for the export of alcoholic beverages under the names "cognac" and "champagne", and Ukraine can supply these products until January 1, 2026.

