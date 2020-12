Health Ministry In Talks With AstraZeneca On Procurement Of Covid-19 Vaccines

The Health Ministry of Ukraine is holding negotiations with the AstraZeneca company (Sweden-Britain) on procurement of vaccines against the Covid-19.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the medication by AstraZeneca was approved by the United Kingdom on December 30 and will be applied from January 4, 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 30, the Health Ministry signed a contract with the Sinovac Biotech company (the People's Republic of China) on procurement of 1.913 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at UAH 504 per dose.

On December 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 9,699 over December 29 to 1,055,047, and the number of deaths increased by 209 over December 29 to 18,533; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 21.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 31, there were 1,055,047 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 18,533 lethal cases; besides, 709,993 people had recovered.

On December 30, a total of 9,699 new cases of the disease were recorded, 209 people died, and 11,803 people recovered.

Therefore, as at December 30, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (9,699 vs 11,803).

As at the morning of December 31, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 326,521, down 5.9% over December 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (111,471), Odesa region (71,125), and Kharkiv region (69,377).

