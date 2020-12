The average household payment document due to the abolition of the preferential electricity tariff from 2021 will increase by UAH 80-100 per month.

Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitalii Muzychenko said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we analyze the decisions that have been made in recent days, in particular, regarding the increase in electricity tariffs, then the average household payment document will increase by approximately UAH 80-100, if we are talking about the payment for the first 100 kWh of electricity," he said.

Muzychenko noted that today 3.1 million households receive the subsidy and the size of the subsidy will increase accordingly.

Those who do not receive a subsidy can apply for one.

The Ministry of Social Policy expects that the number of recipients of housing subsidies will increase, but Muzychenko did not say how much.

He also noted that the government in December simplified access to programs for obtaining subsidies for certain categories of the population.

The basic rules for applying for a housing subsidy in 2021 remain the same.

According to the deputy minister, today all subsidies are issued in monetized (monetary) form, they are differentiated into cash form (93%) and non-cash monetary form.

The analysis of the ministry shows that among the recipients of subsidies, more than 95% pay on time for housing and communal services, and among them the level of payments is much higher than the average for the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential tariff for electricity for the population from January 1, 2021.

Earlier, for the first 100 kWh of electricity, the population paid at a preferential rate of UAH 0.9 per kWh.

Besides, the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC increased the price of natural gas for the population by 14% in January 2021 or UAH 0.89 per cubic meter of gas to UAH 7.22 per cubic meter (including VAT, excluding distribution and shipping costs) compared to December.

The Ministry of Social Policy assured that the recipients of subsidies will not feel the increase in the tariff for housing and communal services, since this will be covered by the increased size of the subsidy, and those who find it difficult to pay for housing and communal services will be able to apply for a subsidy.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources