Economy Fall In 2020 Due To Coronavirus Caused Crisis Will Be About 5% - Yermak

Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak says that the economic decline in 2020 due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) will be about 5%.

This is indicated in a statement on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the global crisis, the fall of the Ukrainian economy in 2020 will be about 5%. This is definitely the best result than scientists predicted for us and many other countries show," he said.

According to him, the eurozone economy is forecast by the European Commission to contract by 7.8% in 2020.

Thus, the head of the Office believes that the decisions of the Ukrainian authorities on quarantine were correct.

"Calculations show that a large-scale tragedy was avoided - without a strict quarantine in the spring and adaptive in summer, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine by the end of the year could have reached 125,000-145,000," he said.

He also drew attention to the fact that in Ukraine, mortality from coronavirus (relative to the number of infections) is lower compared to the UK, France or Italy.

"Despite the global crisis, Ukraine maintains macroeconomic stability and pays debts on time," Yermak said.

He assured that in 2021 it is important for the President's team to continue the development of transport, energy and social infrastructure, and the medical system.

According to him, next year the authorities will pay serious attention to educational and cultural facilities and will continue to build roads to the "tourist magnets".

