Zelenskyy Not To Dismiss Venediktova For Year’s Results

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to dismiss Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, for her year’s results.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source.

According to the source, Zelenskyy is satisfied with the results of her work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has twice promised to dismiss Venediktova.

Venediktova refused to resign.

