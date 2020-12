Ukrainians Allowed To Enter 2 Countries Without Any Requirements, In 12 With PCR Test, In 5 With Visa, At 22 W

At the moment, Ukrainian tourists have access to 59 countries, two of which can be visited without observing special requirements, 12 - with a coronavirus test (COVID-19), five - with a valid visa, 22 - with a visa and test, and 18 - subject to self-isolation.

The freest travel conditions are to Albania and North Macedonia.

To travel to these countries at the moment, no visa, no coronavirus testing, or self-isolation are required.

With a negative test result for COVID-19, one can travel without a visa to Turkey, UAE, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Serbia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Brazil, Colombia, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica.

A test and a visa are required to travel to Egypt, but the latter is issued upon arrival at the airport.

Tanzania, Kenya, Mexico, Peru (after January 6) and the Dominican Republic have no strict requirements for travelers from Ukraine, except for a visa.

In the United States, the requirements for a test or quarantine are different from state to state, but in any case, a visa is required to travel.

Both a visa and a negative COVID-19 test will be required to visit Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Togo, Uganda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Zambia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, Sierra Leone.

Also, a visa and a test are needed to travel to Madagascar, the Bahamas, the Maldives, Pakistan, Iran, Lebanon, Bahrain.

The rest of the countries, which are open to Ukrainian citizens, require self-isolation on arrival, for example, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Jordan, Korea, Cambodia, Ecuador, Chile and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Ambassador to the European Union Mykola Tochytskyi forecasts that discussions on opening EU borders to third countries, including Ukraine, may begin after analyzing the results of vaccination against coronavirus.

