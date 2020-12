The Kharkiv City Council intends to confer the title of Honorary Citizen of the city on the deceased Kharkiv Mayor Hennadii Kernes.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, measures will be taken to perpetuate the memory of the mayor, provided by the current legislation, and the executive bodies of the city council must prepare the documents necessary to implement this decision.

"It is our duty to honor the memory of the outstanding mayor of Kharkiv. According to the regulation, we do not have the right to confer the title of Honorary Citizen posthumously, therefore we will work out this issue legally, discuss it at the members’ commissions, the executive committee and take weighed decisions in the session hall," secretary of the Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov said.

He noted that the decision made will allow starting work on perpetuating the memory of Kernes.

Terekhov also added that in addition to conferring the title of Honorary Citizen of the city, there are other proposals for perpetuating the memory of Kernes, which come in the form of petitions and appeals from citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kernes fell ill with coronavirus and on September 17 was taken to the German Charite clinic (Germany) in grave condition.

On December 11, his kidneys failed.

On the night of December 17 he passed away.

On December 23, Kernes was buried at cemetery No. 2 in Kharkiv.

