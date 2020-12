Putin Did Not Wish Zelenskyy Happy New Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not congratulate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the New Year.

This is evidenced by the Kremlin's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of such countries that were part of the USSR: Belarus, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

At the same time, he did not congratulate the leaders of Ukraine and Georgia (but he congratulated Abkhazia and South Ossetia), as well as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Putin's congratulations are sent to the leaders of such European countries as Germany, France, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary.

He also sent congratulations to the Pope, Prince of Monaco, King of Spain, Queen and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The leaders of Turkey, Israel, Syria, India, China, Vietnam, Korea and Japan will also receive congratulations from the President of Russia.

Putin congratulated the Prime Minister of Canada, as well as the incumbent and newly elected U.S. presidents.

His congratulations were sent to the leaders of Brazil, Argentina, Cuba and Venezuela.

From African countries, only the President of the Republic of South Africa received congratulations from the head of the Russian Federation.

Besides, Putin congratulated a number of heads of international organizations (UN, IMF, IOC and others), as well as some former leaders of foreign states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 31, 2019, Zelenskyy and Putin in a telephone conversation discussed the further release of the detainees and wished each other a Happy New Year.

