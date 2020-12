The Ministry of Health signed a contract with Sinovac Biotech (China) on procurement of 1.913 million doses of coronavirus vaccine at a price of UAH 504 per dose.

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To fulfill the assignment of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Health signed a contract for the supply to the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible of the vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech against the respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus," the statement reads.

Initially, the release announced a contract for the supply of 1.8 million doses of the vaccine, but the release was corrected in terms of indicating the purchase volume - 1.913 million doses.

The delivery will be carried out through the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim, which, according to the official confirmation of Sinovac Biotech, is the only authorized representative of the vaccine manufacturer in Ukraine.

Provision is made for the purchase of 1,913,316 doses of the drug at UAH 504 per dose (a total of UAH 964.311 million).

Under the terms of the agreement, the first batch of vaccine in the amount of 700,000 doses will be delivered to Ukraine within 30 days after official registration in China, or one of the competent authorities of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Swiss Confederation, Japan, Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Mexico, Brazil, or under a centralized procedure by the competent authority of the European Union.

At the moment, Sinovac Biotech has not yet completed the third stage of clinical trials: studies have been completed in Indonesia and Turkey, but there are still no results from studies that were conducted in Brazil (it is reported that preliminary results are expected on January 7, 2021).

In Indonesia, the drug showed an efficiency of 97% (the sample was 1,600 people), in Turkey - 91% (the sample was 1,325 people).

Sinovac Biotech plans to obtain approval for the use of the drug in China and other countries in January next year; the vaccine will be submitted for prequalification to the World Health Organization in February 2021.

Sinovac Biotech (CoronaVac) vaccine is an inactivated vaccine that is produced in a syringe and stored at temperatures from +2 to +8 degrees.

It is emphasized that this drug will be shipped separately from the COVAX mechanism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health approved technical specifications for the purchase of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.3 billion from the Fund for Fighting Coronavirus Infection to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus.

Ukraine can receive 16 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection free of charge through the COVAX mechanism, 8 of them are guaranteed, 8 are potential.

The government expects to start vaccination of doctors against coronavirus infection in February 2021.

