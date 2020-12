The Ministry of Health has introduced residents of the temporarily occupied territories to the plan of vaccination of the population against coronavirus.

This is evidenced by the roadmap promulgated by the ministry on vaccination against coronavirus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories will be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus at stages 4 and 5 of vaccination, provided there is wide access to vaccines.

At the first stage, which provides for the vaccination of doctors working with infected people, employees and residents of residential institutions for the elderly, military of the Joint Forces Operation, it is planned to cover 367,500 people with vaccinations.

At the second stage, the projected vaccination coverage is 2.54 million people (medical workers, people over 80 years old, social workers), at the third stage - 7.271 million people (teachers, people over 65 years old, police officers, National Guard, SSU, State Emergency Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs), at the fourth stage - 10.919 million people (people over 60 years old and aged 18 to 59 years from the risk group, other occupational risk groups).

At the fifth stage, it is planned to cover 13.1 million people with vaccinations.

At the same time, children under 18 are not included in the vaccination plan, since at this stage of the study of potential vaccines there is no data on the safety, tolerability and effectiveness of COVID19 vaccines for children.

It is envisaged that at the regional level, vaccination microplanes will be developed.

According to the document, for vaccines requiring a cold chain with storage conditions from +2 to +8 degrees, the existing capacities of the Ukrvaktsyna state enterprise make it possible to receive up to 11.9 million doses of vaccines at a national warehouse, store them there and ensure the delivery of vaccines to the regions.

Refrigeration equipment with a temperature of -20 degrees can store up to 340,000 doses of vaccine.

"For storage and logistics of vaccines with storage requirements from -60 to -80 degrees in the absence of state institutions or enterprises, it would be advisable to attract companies from the private sector. According to the information previously collected by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, private companies in Ukraine have the necessary storage and transportation of vaccines requiring ultra-low temperatures (from -60 to -80 degrees). Taking into account the logistics of vaccines from the central level, the logistics capacities of private companies in Ukraine are capable of delivering 300,000 doses of vaccine (with storage conditions from -60 to -80 degrees) per week to the places where vaccination is carried out," the document reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health approved technical specifications for the purchase of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.3 billion from the fund to fight coronavirus infection to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that he expects to sign a contract for the supply of vaccines against coronavirus to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Ukraine can receive 16 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection free of charge through the COVAX mechanism, 8 of them are guaranteed, 8 are potential.

Stepanov also expects to receive 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as a result of negotiations with American manufacturers.

