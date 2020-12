The Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) forecasts an increase in bread prices at the level of 3-5% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the UAC with reference to the broadcast of the Inter TV channel.

"We forecast up to 3-5% growth in the price of bread," said deputy head of the UAC Denys Marchuk on the air.

He noted that, for example, first grade wheat bread will rise in price by UAH 1-1.5.

Among the reasons for a possible rise in prices, UAC calls the increase in utility tariffs, fuel prices and the minimum wage, as well as the rise in prices for grain due to a decrease in the harvest this year.

According to the UAC, in 2020 bread has risen in price by 7% compared to 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers predicted a 10-15% increase in bread prices by the end of 2020.

