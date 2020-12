Number Of Hospitalization Cases Up 2.3 times To 2,925 On December 29 - Health Ministry

On December 29, a total of 2,925 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 2.3 times over December 28.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on December 29, a total of 272 children and 453 medical workers were tested positive for the Covid-19.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 50,974 children and 51,327 medical workers have fallen ill with the Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, a total of 1,298 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 18.3% over December 27.

On December 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 7,986 over December 28 to 1,045,348, and the number of deaths increased by 243 over December 28 to 18,324; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 14.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 4.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 30, there were 1,045,348 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 18,324 lethal cases; besides, 698,190 people had recovered.

On December 29, a total of 7,986 new cases of the disease were recorded, 243 people died, and 16,355 people recovered.

Therefore, as at December 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (7,986 vs 16,355).

As at the morning of December 30, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 347,158, up 2.9% over December 29.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (110,139), Odesa region (70,592), and Kharkiv region (68,807).

