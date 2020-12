Number Of PCR-Tests Up 36.7% To 35,504, Number Of ELISA Down 2.1% To 17,242 On December 29 – Health Ministry

On December 29, a total of 35,504 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 36.7% over December 28; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased 2.1% over December 28 to 17,242.

Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 5,546,683 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, a total of 25,965 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 2.1 times over December 27; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose 5.7 times over December 27 to 17,620.

On December 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 7,986 over December 28 to 1,045,348, and the number of deaths increased by 243 over December 28 to 18,324; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 14.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 4.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 30, there were 1,045,348 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 18,324 lethal cases; besides, 698,190 people had recovered.

On December 29, a total of 7,986 new cases of the disease were recorded, 243 people died, and 16,355 people recovered.

Therefore, as at December 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (7,986 vs 16,355).

