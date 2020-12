While Ukrainian immunologists are talking about when the spread of coronavirus infection in Ukraine will decline, doctors and politicians in different regions of the planet are taking both concrete measures to counter the pandemic and making rather disappointing predictions about the next attacks on humanity of deadly diseases.

The US House passed a bill on Monday that would boost stimulus payments to $2,000, and Senate Democrats are now pushing for a vote on the measure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday morning blocked Democrats’ attempt to consider the bill, but a growing number of Republicans support it, including Georgia Sens, the washingtonpost.com informed.

Top federal infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said Tuesday that the pandemic is "out of control in many respects," in the United States right now, and predicted that January could be even worse than December. But Fauci also expressed hope that President-elect Joe Biden could make an impact by "showing leadership from the top." Biden is delivering a speech on the pandemic right now; you can watch it here or read more about the address and his plans in this updating story.

Health officials are growing frustrated that the U.S. vaccination rate is slower than anticipated, while covid-19 hospitalizations continue to set records. Officials projected 20 million people could be vaccinated by the end of December, but the CDC reports that only 11.4 million doses have been sent to states and just 2.1 million people have received their first shot.

In its last briefing of the year, the World Health Organization took a moment to warn that the coronavirus, despite all of the lives lost and all of the disruption, might not even be the pandemic that health experts have long feared, and that we should prepare for even deadlier outbreaks in the future. WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said Tuesday that while this pandemic has been severe, it "is not necessarily the big one." The coronavirus pandemic, he said, should serve as a "wake-up call."

Doctors and nurses are overwhelmed by the alarming spread of the virus in Britain, and urging officials to enforce stricter lockdowns. Earlier this month, experts there were concerned about the emergence of a new variant that appears to spread more easily. Now, a record 20,426 people are being treated for the virus in England. "I think we are entering a very dangerous new phase of the pandemic," Andrew Hayward, an epidemiologist at University College London, told the BBC.

China is battling a new surge of coronavirus cases just ahead of the Lunar New Year, its busiest holiday season.

Flying with Covid-19 isn’t just reckless - it’s potentially deadly, doctors say. Low cabin air pressure is likely a factor in virus-related deaths on planes.

The Washington, D.C., region on Tuesday recorded the most daily virus deaths since start of the pandemic.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources