The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Ukraine transferred 150,000 protective masks to the health care institutions of the Armed Forces.

The press service of the command of the medical forces of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, with the assistance of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Directorate of the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Ukraine donated 150,000 protective masks for the needs of health care institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as charitable aid," the statement reads.

The Medical Force Command expresses its gratitude to the UAE Embassy for support and assistance and looks forward to further fruitful cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 2,036 people are sick with coronavirus in the Armed Forces, 91 new cases of the disease were registered over the past day.

