Wholesale Prices For Tangerines Up 20% To UAH 38 Per Kilo, For Cucumbers By 64% To UAH 43.5 Per Kilo In Decemb

The Ukrainian Club of Agricultural Business association (UCAB) states that as of December 28, compared to December 4, wholesale prices for tangerines increased by 20% to UAH 38 per kilo, for cucumbers - by 64% to UAH 43.5 per kilo.

The UCAB analyst Ivan Kolodiazhnyi announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Most of all, cucumber has risen in price, if at the beginning of the month the average purchase price was UAH 26.5 per kilo, then on December 28 - 1 kilogram of a cucumber cost UAH 43.per kilo," he said.

Besides, by the New Year, tangerines went up by almost 20% to UAH 38 per kilo, red tomatoes - by 5% to UAH 23.5 per kilo.

Also, onions and carrots rose in price over the month by 14% to UAH 4 per kilo each.

According to Kolodiazhnyi, the least change in the price of potatoes - its cost increased from UAH 7.2 to UAH 7.5 per kilo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UCAB states that as of November 13, compared to October 30, wholesale prices for persimmons fell by 10-15% to UAH 43.5 per kilo, for potatoes - increased by 27% to UAH 7 per kilo.

