Within the framework of an auction on December 29, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 23.6 billion.

This follows from the data provided by the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Finance Ministry placed hryvnia-denominated and dollar-denominated bonds.

The Finance Ministry attracted USD 322.850 million from the placement of dollar-denominated bonds under 2.9% per annum.

The hryvnia-denominated bonds have the maturity from 77 days to 1,519 days, and the yield from 10% to 12.25% per annum, respectively.

A total of UAH 23,643.599 million was attracted to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

