While the Ukrainians are preparing to celebrate the New Year in a pandemic quarantine, the US leadership has begun to implement a program to finance its citizens.

The Treasury Department and the White House are scrambling to quickly disburse the stimulus bill aid to which President Trump reluctantly agreed on Sunday night, the washingtonpost.com informed. A senior official at Treasury confirmed they were sticking to the original timeline, which would put stimulus checks in the mail as early as this week. Whether that timeline will be met is still unclear, given the delay and the fact that this is only a four-day workweek.

It's not clear why Trump backed away from his opposition to the stimulus bill and signed the $900 billion package into law, a bill that just last week he called "a disgrace." Unemployment benefits for 14 million Americans expired during the delay, and Trump's Sunday night signing narrowly avoided a government shutdown.

The stimulus bill includes emergency relief money that finances a new round of checks, unemployment aid, and small-business assistance, among other things. Read about what's in the bill and more details about the stimulus checks, including how much you're likely to receive.

More than 2 million people in the United States have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. But getting the vaccine to the country's most rural hospitals is proving a challenge. At Michigan's most isolated hospital - 70 miles from the nearest interstate exit - health-care workers are getting the jab thanks to one man's road trips, with doses of the vaccine buckled into his front seat.

Enough first doses for 15.7 million people are scheduled for distribution over the next week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many states are prioritizing health-care workers and nursing home residents, but states are free to set their own vaccination priorities. You can track the U.S. vaccine rollout here, and read about how each state is allocating its doses.

