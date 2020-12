The Ministry of Health has approved the technical specifications for procurement of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

This is stated in the ministry’s order No. 2972 ​​of December 22, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the vaccine must be registered in Ukraine and there must be information that it has been pre-qualified by the World Health Organization and/or registered by the competent authorities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Canada, China, Israel, India, Mexico, Brazil, and the European Union.

During submission of a purchase proposal, it will be necessary to provide a document confirming that it is possible to maintain a cold chain during transportation and storage of the vaccines.

The vaccines themselves should be equipped with freeze indicators and/or temperature control devices.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.3 billion from the Coronavirus Fund to the Ministry of Health for purchase of coronavirus vaccines.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said that he expects to sign a contract for delivery of coronavirus vaccines to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Ukraine could receive 16 million doses of a vaccine against coronavirus free of charge through the COVAX mechanism, including 8 million guaranteed and 8 million potential.

Stepanov also expects Ukraine to receive 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines based on the results of negotiations with American manufacturers.

