The Cabinet of Ministers recreated the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

The corresponding decision was made during an extraordinary meeting of the government on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This (decision), in fact, gives a start to the creation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy," said Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ihor Petrashko, during the discussion.

By this decision, the Cabinet of Ministers excluded from the resolution of September 2, 2019, the clause that made the decision to reorganize the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food by its joining the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Roman Leschenko, Chairperson of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that a full restoration of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is expected in early 2021.

In early September 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade for the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

At the same time, it was decided to reorganize the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food by joining the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

