Meeting Of Advisers To Normandy Format Countries Leaders Will Take Place In January In Berlin - Yermak

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, forecasts that the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries, in which the Presidents of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia are now participating, will take place in Berlin in January.

He announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until the end of January, a meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries will take place... The meeting place, as before, is Berlin," he said.

Yermak added that he could not yet provide the exact date of the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects more active U.S. participation after the inauguration of the administration of President-elect Joe Biden in resolving the conflict with Russia, and also wants the U.S. to join the Normandy Format, in which the Presidents of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia are now participating.

Joe Biden's administration will start work from January 20.

The last meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries took place on December 9, 2019, since then Volodymyr Zelenskyy has constantly insisted on the need for a new meeting, and the Russian side has stated that it does not see visibility in it until the agreements reached at the previous one are fulfilled.

In December, a meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries was supposed to take place on the preparation of the leaders' summit, but it did not take place.

