The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021, and extended the provision on the imposition of public service obligation (PSO) in the electricity market until March 31, 2021.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday, December 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The project was developed with the aim of financial stabilization of the electricity market next year and stable operation of energy enterprises, which are entrusted with obligations to ensure public interests (Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo)," Acting Minister of Energy, Yurii Vitrenko, said.

He added that the Ministry of Energy, together with the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission), are developing an improved scenario for financial balancing of the electricity market.

"The revised draft resolution includes: the extension of the PSO action until March 31, 2021; the establishment from January 1 to March 31, 2021, of a fixed price for electricity for the population at the level of UAH 1.68 per kWh (including VAT)," Vitrenko stressed.

In turn, earlier for the first 100 kWh of electricity, the population paid at a preferential tariff of UAH 0.9 per kWh.

Vitrenko also added that the draft decree stipulates that Energoatom will sell its electricity to the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise for UAH 150 per MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the term for the state enterprise for foreign economic activity Ukrinterenergo to perform the functions of a "supplier of last resort" in the electricity market until 2022.

