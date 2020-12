Poland has established a 10-day quarantine for persons entering the country by organized transport.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that from today, December 28, Poland has introduced new restrictions on stay and entry into the country, which will be valid until January 17, 2021.

"Among other things, a 10-day quarantine has been established for persons entering Poland by organized transport, the free movement of persons is prohibited on New Year's Eve: from 07:00 p.m. on December 31, 2020 to 06:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021. The work of shopping centers, hotel services, functioning of the infrastructure of the ski slopes is suspended. Access to the sports infrastructure is limited," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Slovakia decided to temporarily suspend the operation of some checkpoints on the border with Ukraine due to the complication of the epidemic situation in the countries.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources