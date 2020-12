Infrastructure Ministry Expecting Resumption Of Flights With EU In Q1, 2021

The Ministry of Infrastructure expects the resumption of flights with EU countries in the first quarter of 2021.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii announced this on the air of Channel 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first quarter of 2021, Europe can fully resume flights for Ukrainians. We expect that then there will be the first historic visa-free event," he said.

Kryklii noted that after the resumption of air traffic, Ukrainian air carriers will be able to fly to the EU without restrictions and bilateral agreements.

The Minister stressed that the resumption of air traffic depends on the situation around the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kryklii recently said that Ukraine would not close flights with the United Kingdom because of a new strain of the coronavirus detected there.

In October, Romania decided to suspend air links with Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources