In July-September 2020, the unemployment rate was 9.5%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the labor force survey, the number of employed people aged 15-70 years made 15.9 million people,” reads the statement.

The number of unemployed people aged 15-70 years was 1.7 million.

In the third quarter of 2020, the employment rate of people aged 15-70 years was 56.1%.

The unemployment rate among the workforce of 15-70 years was 9.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April-June 2020, the unemployment rate was 9.9%.

As of January 1, 2020, the State Employment Service registered 338,200 unemployed people.

The unemployment rate is the ratio of the number of unemployed people aged 15 years and older to the labor force of a specified age or the corresponding socio-demographic group.

The employed population is people aged 15 years and older who worked for at least one hour in the surveyed week in order to receive payment or profit or were temporarily absent from work.

