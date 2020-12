Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opposes the imposition of economic sanctions against Belarus.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I believe that it is inappropriate at this stage for Ukraine to introduce or join economic sanctions against Belarus,” he said.

At that, officials, in his words, "must certainly be held accountable."

Answering the question about what kind of sanctions Ukraine will join, Kuleba reiterated that they are still being studied and must go through certain internal state procedures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Ministry previously said that after Ukraine pledged to the European Union to bring its national policy in line with the sanctions it imposed against Belarusian officials, a formally specific decision will be made by the National Security and Defense Council and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The NSDC has not yet considered the issue of imposing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

In turn, Belarus has already prepared a sanctions list against a number of Ukrainian officials in the event of its imposition of sanctions and promises not to leave unanswered any of Ukraine's actions against itself.

