OPG Summons Constitutional Court Head Tupytskyi To Hand Over Suspicion On December 28

The Office of Prosecutor General has summoned the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, to hand over the suspicion on December 28.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a law enforcement source.

According to him, the prosecutors intend to hand over the summons to Tupytskyi on Thursday.

Tupytskyi is summoned to the office of acting Prosecutor General Roman Hovda at 09:30 a.m.

At that, the interlocutor did not inform under what criminal proceedings Tupytskyi is to be handed over the suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation summoned Tupytskyi for interrogation on November 2 to verify information about his possible commission of crimes as part of a criminal organization.

