At a time when the World Health Organization claims that existing tests for coronavirus are also detecting its new species, which has already been identified in several residents of Transcarpathia, additional funds are allocated in the United States for anti-pandemic vaccinations.

The USA administration secured a major expansion of vaccine supplies on Wednesday, reaching a deal with Pfizer to buy an additional 100 million doses over the next several months. The extra doses are unlikely to speed up the early vaccination program now underway, but by mid-2021 they should increase the country's supply of shots by one-third.

On a related note, our Technology desk reports that some local governments and workplaces are using algorithms - glorified Excel formulas in some cases - to decide who gets the first vaccines. And the computers aren't necessarily making great decisions.

Sitting near the top of the national surge in cases, hospitalization and deaths, officials in California are begging residents to stay home during this week's holidays lest the state's medical system, already creaking, becomes completely overwhelmed.

Anthony S. Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert and possibly the most visible medical professional in the country, will turn 80 on Christmas Eve. He spoke to The Post about how he manages seven-day work weeks and meetings late into the night without collapsing.

"There is no option to get tired," - he said. "There is no option to sit down and say ‘I’m sorry, I’ve had enough.’"

