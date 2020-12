The Chairperson of the Accounting Chamber, Valerii Patskan, states that every Ukrainian paid UAH 3,000 for servicing the state debt in 2020.

The Accounting Chamber has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Every seventh hryvnia of state budget revenues goes to debt service. Each Ukrainian paid UAH 3,000 for servicing the state debt in 2020," he said.

According to the chairperson, a full analysis of the state budget for 2020 will be done next year.

Patskan also stressed that the biggest problem of Ukraine is borrowing, which is one third of the state budget.

The Chairperson of the Accounting Chamber noted that in the 2020 state budget UAH 346 billion were initially provided for repayment of the state debt, but in fact, as of December 1, UAH 357.4 billion had already been spent, and this amount will increase by the end of the year.

"The total amount of revenues to the state budget in January-November really increased. Overfulfillment of the plan - by UAH 3.3 billion. Less optimism regarding spending. In January-November, expenditures are UAH 101 billion less than the plan. Underfulfillment of the plan is the State Customs Service. But I want to remind that in April budget indicators were adjusted. Revenues, for example, were reduced by UAH 116 billion," Patskan said.

He emphasized that in recent months there has been an overfulfillment of revenues from the State Tax Service, while most of the non-fulfillment is in the State Customs Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Patskan said earlier that UAH 92.4 billion had not been spent from the state budget for eight months of this year.

