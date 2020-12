Ukrposhta Will Be Forced To Stop Delivery Of Pensions From January 1 If Cabinet Does Not Resolve Issue Of Paym

Director General of the Ukrposhta joint-stock company, Ihor Smelianskyi, states that the company will be forced to stop the delivery of pensions from January 1 if the Cabinet of Ministers does not resolve the issue of payment by the state for the delivery of pensions at a meeting on Wednesday, December 23.

“Today, the Cabinet of Ministers should consider the issue of payment by the state for the delivery of pensions for 3.6 million pensioners. After revising the minimum wage, only in terms of the single social contribution, Ukrposhta will pay UAH 500 million more than in 2020, not counting the cost of raising wages.

Therefore, if the issue is not resolved positively, Ukrposhta will have to stop delivering pensions from January 1. Ukrposhta is not a charitable foundation and cannot subsidize newspapers, letters and pensions," Smelianskyi said.

He also noted that if the issue is not resolved, the company's cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank in terms of attracting EUR 100 million for the implementation of Ukrposhta projects will be canceled due to the unprofitable postal operator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the attraction of a loan from the EBRD in the amount of EUR 63 million for the implementation of the projects Logistic Network and Rural Branch of Ukrposhta.

In May, the EIB decided to allocate EUR 30 million to Ukrposhta for network modernization.

The Ukrposhta joint-stock company finished 2019 with a net profit of UAH 496.419 million (the company's loss in 2018 amounted to UAH 507.781 million), while increasing net income compared to 2018 by 18.74% or UAH 1.273 billion to UAH 8.065 billion.

Ukrposhta is a monopoly of postal services in Ukraine.

