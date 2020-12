On December 22, the Pension Fund started paying one-off financial assistance worth UAH 8,000 to 280,300 individual entrepreneurs.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of UAH 2,242.8 million has been allocated for the said purpose.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers was planning to pay the aid to 1 million individual entrepreneurs starting the payments on December 21.

