Antimonopoly Committee Allows Cypriot-Based Dragon Capital Investments To Acquire Over 50% In Novinsky's Unex

The Antimonopoly Committee has allowed Dragon Capital Investments (Cyprus) to acquire over 50% in Kyiv-based Unex Bank.

The committee has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Flot Express LLC owns 4.363844% in Unex Bank, and Withine Investments Ltd (Cyprus) – 94.979975%.

Withine Investments Ltd belongs to Vadim Novinsky, and Flot Express LLC – to Dmytro Yeltyshev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed Dragon Capital Investments Limited to acquire over 50% in the statutory fund of Treeum Holdings Limited (Cyprus).

