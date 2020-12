Health Minister Maksym Stepanov expects to introduce electronic prescriptions for antibiotics in 2021.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Globally, we believe that all antibiotics should be sold for electronic prescriptions. We are developing this system. We plan that it will start working on April 1,” the minister said.

Stepanov said that at the first stage, the electronic prescription will be applied to drugs such as insulins, narcotic drugs, and later will be extended to antibiotics.

At the same time, control over the dispensing of prescription drugs in pharmacies will be strengthened.

In particular, paper recipes will have to be stored for a year after being used for checks by the State Medicines Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health urges Ukrainians to take antibiotics only with a doctor's prescription.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says that in 2020 the consumption of certain groups of antibiotics has increased 40 times.

