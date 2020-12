The Operational Headquarters of the Ministry of Health for Vaccine Controlled Infections has approved a plan to vaccinate the population against coronavirus.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The goal of this plan is to cover at least 50% of the population of Ukraine (20 million people) with COVID-19 vaccination during 2021-2022," the statement reads.

It is reported that the plan provides for 4 stages of vaccination: January-April 2021 - people with the highest risk of infection and people performing critical functions in the fight against coronavirus; April-June 2021 - people at extremely high risk of infection and people providing medical services; June-September 2021 - people at high risk of infection and those who perform functions to support the security and life of the state; September 2021 - March 2022 - people with an increased risk of infection and those who perform functions to support the security and life of the state.

Vaccinations are planned to be carried out at existing vaccination sites, with the help of mobile immunization teams and in temporary centers.

Vaccination will be voluntary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the government expects to start vaccination of doctors against coronavirus infection in February 2021.

The Ministry of Health intends to provide for the possibility of vaccinating residents of the temporarily occupied territories in the national plan for vaccination against coronavirus.

The state budget for 2021 provides for the allocation of UAH 2.6 billion for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus, the Ministry of Health expects to accumulate another UAH 2.3 billion.

On December 12, Ukraine received official approval from COVAX for a request for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

Also, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov expects to receive 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines based on the results of negotiations with American manufacturers.

