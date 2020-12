One-Time Payments Of UAH 8,000 Of Financial Assistance To Individual Entrepreneurs Have Not Yet Begun As Of De

As of the evening of December 21, one-time payments of UAH 8,000 of financial assistance to individual entrepreneurs have not yet begun.

The press service of the Pension Fund announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"As of the evening of December 21, the Pension Fund has not yet started paying UAH 8,000 of one-time financial assistance to the individual entrepreneurs," the press service said.

Payments are expected to start on Tuesday afternoon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to pay a one-time financial assistance to 1 million individual entrepreneurs, starting payments on December 21.

Submission of applications for receiving UAH 8,000 of one-time financial assistance is available from December 14 to 31.

