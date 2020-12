The police have put on the wanted list the suspect Andrii Rachok, who overturned the candlestick on Kontraktova Square in Kyiv, which is one of the symbols of the Hanukkah celebration.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office.

"He was put on the wanted list," the authority said.

The suspect was put on the wanted list because he did not come for interrogation last week and is absent from his place of residence.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure will be decided after the arrest or independent appearance of the suspect.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police served of a man, who turned over a candlestick on Kontraktova Square in Kyiv, which is one of the symbols of the Hanukkah celebration, with suspicion.

He was served with of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality or attitude to religion) of the Criminal Code.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine or maximum - imprisonment up to three years.

