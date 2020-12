Health Ministry Recommends Refraining From Travel To UK, Denmark, Australia And Netherlands Due To Detection O

The Ministry of Health recommends refraining from travel to the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia and the Netherlands due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus.

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We recommend everyone, if possible, refrain from unnecessary trips to the United Kingdom, as well as from it to the territory of Ukraine. If possible, refrain from traveling to Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia,” he said.

In general, the Ministry of Health recommends refraining from traveling to countries classified as the "red zone" of the spread of coronavirus, the list of which the Ministry updates weekly.

Liashko said that Ukraine will not yet prohibit entry into its territory from the United Kingdom.

"Travelers from the United Kingdom must have a health insurance policy that covers the case of coronavirus disease treatment and a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before crossing the border," the deputy minister said.

In the absence of a test, arrived person is required to go through 14 days self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Public Health Center, citing data from the World Health Organization, states that there is no data on an increase in the severity of the disease when infected with a new strain of coronavirus, but research on the strain continues.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the United Kingdom recommends Ukrainians refrain from traveling to London and southeast England due to the increase in lockdown there amid the detection of a new strain of coronavirus.

Ukraine has decided not to close flights with the United Kingdom yet.

