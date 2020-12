President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yuliya Svyrydenko as Deputy Head of the Office of the President to replace Yuliya Kovaliv.

This is stated in decrees No. 580 and 581 of December 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kovaliv has held this post since September 20, 2019.

Svyrydenko from September 29, 2019 until her appointment worked as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Svyrydenko as the representative of Ukraine in the subgroup on social and economic issues of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia).

