President Office Deputy Head Tatarov Temporarily Transfers His Powers To Another Office Employee

Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov says that he temporarily transferred part of his powers to another employee during the investigation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau case.

He said this at a briefing at the NACB, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have temporarily transferred part of my powers to another employee of the President's Office," Tatarov said.

According to him, this was done to avoid manipulation and accusations of official pressure on the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB suspects Tatarov of assisting in giving a bribe in the case against former Member of Parliament Maksym Mykytas.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources