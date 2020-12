There is no data showing an increase in the level of severity among people infected with the new strain of the Covid-19 coronavirus, but research into the strain is continuing.

The Public Health Center announced this in a statement, citing data from the World Health Organization, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are currently no signs of an increase in the level of severity of the infection (or mortality) associated with this SARS-CoV-2 strain. There is also no evidence yet that it affects the effect of the vaccine or treatment. However, it should be noted that most infections with the new SARS-CoV-2 strain has been registered in people under 60, who are less likely to develop severe complications. The study of the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 is continuing and the results should be obtained in the coming weeks," the statement said.

According to the statement, the emergence of the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 was expected and it is not a cause for concern.

According to preliminary modeling, the new strain is capable of 70% faster transmission between people, which increases the likelihood of its spread.

According to the statement, the strain appeared in Britain in September and spread among the country's population until mid-November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian embassy in Britain has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to London and southeast England because of the the tightening of the lockdown there following the detection of a new strain of coronavirus.

Ukraine intends to suspend air travel between it and Britain.

