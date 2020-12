Candidate For Deputy Energy Minister Vitrenko Declares 2 Apartments, UAH 4.4 Million Of Monthly Salary And 2 A

The candidate for the post of Deputy Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko declared two apartments, UAH 4.4 million of the average monthly salary, as well as two cars and two apartments belonging to his wife for 2019.

This is evidenced by data in the Unified Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, in 2019 Vitrenko received UAH 53.254 million in salary at the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

He also declared UAH 2.228 million in royalties received from the largest oil company, Ukrnafta.

Besides, he owns an apartment of 124 square meters worth UAH 1.18 million and an apartment with an area of ​​69.8 square meters (cost not specified).

Vitrenko also owns 100% of shares of AYA Securities LLC with a total value of UAH 7.117 million.

At the same time, his wife, Iryna Shafranova-Vitrenko, owns an apartment with an area of ​​58.5 square meters worth UAH 131,570 and an apartment with an area of ​​99.4 square meters (cost not specified).

Vitrenko also indicated two cars belonging to his wife in the declaration: 2008 Volkswagen Golf Plus, and 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to appoint the former executive director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company group Yurii Vitrenko as Deputy Minister of Energy and entrust him with the powers of an acting minister.

On December 17, the Verkhovna Rada refused to appoint Vitrenko as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

Vitrenko will receive a USD 4 million premium for the results of the Stockholm arbitration with Gazprom (Russia) in the form of government domestic loan bonds.

