The tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Ukraine may be received no earlier than spring 2021.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, former Minister of Economy Tymofii Milovanov on the air of Ukraina 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I expect it to be in the spring, we need a few more months. It will depend a lot on how this mission goes," he said.

He added that the IMF mission needs to work for several weeks.

"After these weeks, there is an agreement on the terms on which it is necessary to go to the IMF board of directors. It is necessary to write reports, this is a few more weeks. Then these reports turn into one common document," Milovanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late November, Milovanov said that it was unrealistic to receive a tranche of the International Monetary Fund for Ukraine this year.

The mission of the International Monetary Fund will begin the first revision of the agreement in a stand-by format from December 21 to 23.

