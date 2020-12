284,000 Individual Entrepreneurs Apply For Financial Assistance In Diya System - Fedorov

283,595 individual entrepreneurs have applied for UAH 8,000 of one-time financial assistance in the Diya system since December 14.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"283,595 Ukrainians have issued applications in Diya for one-time payments for individual entrepreneurs and employees. 225,000 in the mobile application, 58,000 on the portal," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that the service is available until December 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to pay a one-time financial assistance to 1 million individual entrepreneurs, starting payments on December 21.

As of December 18, 242,000 individual entrepreneurs have applied for financial assistance in the Diya system.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources