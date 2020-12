Zelenskyy Appoints Starukh As Zaporizhia Governor Instead Of Bohovin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed chairperson of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration (RSA) Vitalii Bohovin and appointed Oleksandr Starukh instead.

This is stated in decrees No. 576 and 577 of December 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bohovin worked only from June 11.

He was dismissed because he was elected as chairperson of the Zaporizhia Regional Council following local elections.

The 47-year-old Starukh already headed the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration from September 2008 to March 2010.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Zelenskyy dismissed Vitalii Turinok from the post of chairperson of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, who has worked since September 2019.

