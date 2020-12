Energoatom Agrees With Shearman & Sterling LLP To Prepare And Send Notification To Russian Government About Le

The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company has agreed with the international law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP to prepare and send a written notification to the Russian government about a legal dispute regarding the company's assets seized in Crimea.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the tender documents, the scope of the procurement is the preparation and submission of a written notification of dispute on behalf of the customer (Energoatom) to the government of the Russian Federation, in connection with the expropriation of Energoatom's assets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The cost of the purchased services is USD 500.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, Energoatom reduced profit by 18.5% or UAH 858.2 million to UAH 3,773.6 million, compared to the same period in 2018.

In 2019, the company increased net income by 10.9% or UAH 4,791.3 million to UAH 48,846.6 million.

Energoatom operates four nuclear power plants with 15 nuclear reactors (including 13 VVER-1000 reactors and 2 VVER-440 reactors with a combined installed capacity of 13,835 MW), two hydropower units at the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant (which has an installed capacity of 302 MW), and two hydropower units at the Oleksandrivka hydroelectric power plant (an installed capacity of 11.5 MW).

