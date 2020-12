Funeral Of Kernes Will Be Held On December 23

The funeral of the mayor of Kharkiv Hennadii Kernes will be held on Wednesday, December 23.

The press secretary of Kernes, Yurii Sydorenko, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

At a meeting of the Kharkiv City Council, secretary Ihor Terekhov announced that they would bury the deceased mayor of Kharkiv on the honorary alley of cemetery No. 2.

The funeral service for Kernes will be held in the Annunciation Cathedral.

Then the coffin will be delivered to the Kharkiv Opera and Ballet Theater.

Everyone will be able to pay a last tribute to the mayor for four hours (from 09:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m.) subject to quarantine restrictions.

After that, the burial will take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kernes's body will be delivered to Kharkiv on December 21.

