As at December 18, the Health Ministry of Ukraine declared 47 countries including the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Armenia red zone countries in terms of the rate of transmission of the Covid-19.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the red zone rating includes Armenia, Turkey, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Slovenia, the United States, Montenegro, and the Czech Republic, Georgia, and the Italian Republic.

In Ukraine, the Covid-19 transmission indicator per 100,000 people in the last 14 days has made 410.9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Arab Republic of Egypt has toughened control over authenticity of polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) taken by tourists coming to the country.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources